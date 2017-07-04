Temporary water shutdown on Mahatma Gandhi Road

eThekwini Municipality has issued a notice informing Mahatma Gandhi Road residents of a temporary water shutdown between Browns Road and Signal Road.

“Officials from the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Unit are on site connecting water supply from a temporary installed pipe to a newly constructed pipe which was damaged during ongoing construction in the area,” said eThekwini’s Tozi Mthethwa.

“The current shutdown was communicated to residents through posters that were put up in the affected area. This allowed residents to plan for the shutdown by storing water. The shutdown is scheduled to take place between 9am and 6pm. However, if the permanent pipe is restored swiftly, water supply will be restored earlier,” she added.

The municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused to residents and businesses. Residents are urged to report all leaks, illegal use of water and bursts on the following platforms:

Customer Care line: 080 13 13 013

WhatsApp Fault Report line: 073 148 3477

SMS: 43554

Email: [email protected]