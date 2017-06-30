Tenth Township Tournament lights up KZN Midlands





Hilton College is a hive of cricketing activity as the tenth edition of the Sunfoil Township Tournament sees players from around the country converge on the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, for another competitive edition of this ground-breaking festival of cricket.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport and Recreation is heavily involved in the tournament as many young cricketers, mostly from disadvantaged backgrounds, from all over the country showcase their skills in a tournament unlike anything many of them would have taken part in.

288 players are expected to take part in the tournament that sees teams from eight visiting cricket unions — the Northern Cape, Gauteng, Western Cape and Border join the eight teams from KZN take part in both the U15 and U19 age groups.

With this edition of the tournament being the tenth, organisers have identified additional venues apart from Hilton College. Games will be hosted at the prestigious Pietermaritzburg Oval as well as Weston Agricultural College in Mooi River.

All matches in the past followed the exciting T20 format, however for this tournament the 50 over format has been introduced. There will be twelve 50-over games on the opening day with the second day only consisting of T20 while the final day will incorporate both formats.

Willowton Group’s Chief Commercial Officer Shoaib Moosa understands the importance of promoting the game of cricket to all communities across South Africa. Their successful Township Tournament is a testament to their efforts over the past decade. “In the ten years of our sponsorship, we have seen enormous progress in the grassroots development of cricket in KZN,” said Moosa.

“We have always maintained that this is where our efforts matter the most and that sustained commitment was needed to be able to see meaningful results. Township cricket is flourishing in the local communities, as more disadvantaged youngsters grow to love the game of cricket and become noteworthy cricketers.

” Township Development Manager at the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union, Saneliswe Kuzwayo, has seen the tournament grow from its infancy and wanted in this edition to pull out all the stops. “We wanted to raise the bar in this 10th anniversary year and that is precisely what we did. Everyone was very excited about this milestone tournament and the anticipation and excitement could not help but contribute to its overall success.

“It is also good to see that the KZN township boys have performed consistently well over the last season. They are holding their own in the traditional school leagues,” said Kuzwayo.

In a change from previous years the final of the 2017 tournament will see the best eleven players selected in a side, both U19 and U15, will take on a mixed eleven made up of players from KZN Inland’s U15 and Academy sides. The Willowton Township Tournament takes place at Hilton College from 30 June to 5 July.