The Ballito Pro non-stop holiday entertainment

Rocking music, extreme sports, sensational cook-offs and unmissable beach fun has hit KwaDukuza with the the much-anticipated Ballito Pro, presented by Billabong, until 9 July.

“KwaDukuza has once again provided the perfect backdrop to a welcoming winter festival and we’re looking forward to some really fantastic two-week beach-based entertainment,” said event organiser, Collette Bundy.

Billabong rider Gina Smith

This year marks the 49th anniversary of the first South African East Coast surfing contest which gradually evolved into one of the country’s best holiday festivals. Based around the longest-running professional surfing contest, the Ballito Pro also offers holiday-goers and residents an impressive programme of unmatched entertainment.

This year’s festival entertainment includes top South African musical acts at the Cadbury Five Star Ballito Pro Music Concerts Powered by 5FM taking over the Salt Rock beach stage on 6 and 7 July. The concerts will showcase the likes of December Streets, Matthew Mole, Kwesta, Snapbvck, Kyle Cassim, Desmond & the Tutus, PH and DJ Lloyd.

Extreme motorcycle entertainment will be performed by world-ranked motorcyclists, Bruce and Brent le Riche at the Willard Beach Extreme Sports’ zone. Also ramping it up at the Willard Beach Extreme Sports’ zone will be South African skate legend, Khule Nubange, who is set to demonstrate some dry land board action.

Kondwani Sanga enjoying the Extreme Sports’ Zone

Be part of the fun at The Ballito Pro at venues around KwaDukuza.

Images: Ryan Janssens / The Ballito Pro