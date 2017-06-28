HomeDurban North NewsThe Colour of Magic…

The Colour of Magic…


The Colour of Magic will be unveiled at the 2017 Vodacom Durban July Handicap, where punters, socialites and fashionistas will congregate at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 1 July.

The much anticipated event is a South African purebred horse race held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Model Collette Johnson wearing a Kathrin Kidger design poses with one of the favourite horses, Marinaresco at the Summerveld Training Centre. Marinaresco is trained by Candace Bass-Robinson.
Photo: Mischen Lutchman

Related Posts

uMhlanga heroin lab takedown

The syndicate head of an undercover heroin lab, identified by police as a wanted 42-year-old dr ...

Be Energy Smart this Winter

The onset of winter, means a surge in energy costs as households begin using heaters, taking ex ...

Dead newborn found hidden under tree

Durban North SAPS are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a newborn’s body ...

Driver flees Chris Hani accident scene

The driver of a VW Polo hatchback fled the scene of an accident on Chris Hani Road where one pe ...

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

wordpress analytics