The Colour of Magic will be unveiled at the 2017 Vodacom Durban July Handicap, where punters, socialites and fashionistas will congregate at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 1 July.

The much anticipated event is a South African thoroughbred horse race held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Model Collette Johnson wearing a Kathrin Kidger design poses with one of the favourite horses, Marinaresco at the Summerveld Training Centre. Marinaresco is trained by Candace Bass-Robinson.

 

Photos by Mischen Lutchman

