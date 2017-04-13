Toddler killed in fire: Community reaches out

Rescue Care Advanced Life Support Paramedic Ceron Lennox looks into the room where a child was found

A toddler tragically died after being caught in a fiery house fire in Clare Road, Clare Estate. The two-and-a-half-year-old boy, Ritesh Ramlal, died on scene after a fire erupted in his home at around 9am on Monday morning.

Speaking about the incident, Ceron Lennox of Rescue Care, said that paramedics arrived at the scene to find the Durban Fire Department already fighting the fire.

Firemen examine the wreckage

Ritesh’s parents were on scene and reported that their child was missing and, once the fire was extinguished, SAPS Search and Rescue and Durban Fire Department immediately went into the premises to search for the child, whose body was discovered thereafter.

Ritesh had reportedly sustained severe burns and had succumbed to his injuries. Members of Sydenham SAPS were attending to the scene and said that the cause of the fire was under investigation. Meanwhile, the Sydenham Community Policing Forum, Clare Estate Action Committee and community members banded together to assist the family by collecting donations of food and clothing. Speaking about this, Satish Dhupelia of Sydenham SAPS, said the community needed to be commended for coming together to help the family under such tragic circumstances.