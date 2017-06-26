HomeNorthern StarTongaat dog attack leaves elderly man in critical ...

Tongaat dog attack leaves elderly man in critical condition

A Tongaat male resident in his seventies has sustained life-threatening injuries after being gruesomely attacked by a dog at a home he was visiting earlier today.

Netcare 911 paramedics and their rescue unit responded to a dog attack in Sauders circle, Tongaat. Reports from the scene indicate that the male was visiting the home when he was attacked by the dog.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the elderly man to have sustained life-threatening injuries. The dog had allegedly dragged the man to the ground by the arm and then continued to rip the flesh off the man’s face before devouring it.
 
“The Netcare Emergency care practitioner and his team worked tirelessly at the scene to stabilise the man. After he was placed on a ventilator, they transported him to a specialised hospital in Durban for the care that he required,” said Netcare 911’s Chris Botha.
 

Related Posts

Truck set alight in protest: two injured

Truck set alight in protest: two injured Two men aged 29 and 35 are lucky to be alive after the ...

Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid

Three arrested for theft, housebreaking

Three men have been arrested for theft and housebreaking after quick work by Reaction Unit SA D ...

Northern Star 20 September online

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

wordpress analytics