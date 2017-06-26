Tongaat dog attack leaves elderly man in critical condition

A Tongaat male resident in his seventies has sustained life-threatening injuries after being gruesomely attacked by a dog at a home he was visiting earlier today.

Netcare 911 paramedics and their rescue unit responded to a dog attack in Sauders circle, Tongaat. Reports from the scene indicate that the male was visiting the home when he was attacked by the dog.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the elderly man to have sustained life-threatening injuries. The dog had allegedly dragged the man to the ground by the arm and then continued to rip the flesh off the man’s face before devouring it.



“The Netcare Emergency care practitioner and his team worked tirelessly at the scene to stabilise the man. After he was placed on a ventilator, they transported him to a specialised hospital in Durban for the care that he required,” said Netcare 911’s Chris Botha.

