Truck set alight in protest: two injured

Two men aged 29 and 35 are lucky to be alive after their truck was petrol bombed during a protest on Umgeni Road near the N2 bridge a short while ago. The two escaped with minor injuries.

Protests erupted early this morning causing a backlog of traffic. This continued from yesterday where the N2 had been blocked off with burning tyres and debris.

Rescue Care’s Ceron Lennox explains, “Paramedics were called to the scene just after 08:30am to find the damaged truck on the centre median. The truck had been set alight but was quickly extinguished by services on scene. Two men had sustained minor injuries and were treated by Rescue Care paramedics on the scene.”

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said, “We can confirm that this morning at about 5am, a group of 50 people blockaded the road with burning tyres complaining about service delivery. A municipality truck was set alight. Members are monitoring the situation. A case of public violence and malicious damage to property will be opened at Sydenham police station for investigation.