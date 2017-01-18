Twins critical after fire rips through home

Three-year-old twin brother and sister were left fighting for their lives after a fire ripped through their home in Durban North on Monday.

Neighbours reported thick black smoke billowing out from the home on the corner of Hoylake and Swapo roads shortly after 11.20am, alerting Marshall Security, the local response company in the area. The eThekwini Fire and Rescue service were quickly dispatched along with other emergency services.

According to Marshall spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, the domestic worker, who was minding the twins at the time, reported that she noticed a fire and grabbed the boy and girl and ran for her life.

“The twins, aged three years old, suffered extensive burns to their bodies and were found to be in a critical condition.

Advanced life support practitioners from Netcare911 and Crisis Medical worked fervently to stabilise the brother and sister before they were rushed to the nearby Netcare Umhlanga Hospital for the immediate care they required.

The domestic worker sustained minor injuries and smoke inhalation in the ordeal and was treated on scene and taken through to hospital for further assessment,” said Van Reenen.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and will form part of an extensive investigation. Roads remained closed at the intersection of Swapo (Broadway) and Glen Eagles and Swapo and St Andrews for over 45 minutes while fire fighters battled the blaze.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services for their excellent efforts,” added Van Reenen.