‘Untamed’ biking action at #SCBF2017 

Untamed biking action alongside some of the hottest hip hop, house and kwaito acts are set for the Loxion Motorshow which forms part of the South Coast Bike Fest #SCBF2017, presented by UGU South Coast Tourism, on 29 April at Margate.

“For a very long time, bikers from previously disadvantaged communities have felt excluded from biking events but, with the launch of the South Coast Bike Fest, opportunities have spread to a broader spectrum,” said Nana Zulu, managing director of Loxion Motorshow. “This event is a great opportunity to bring unity to bike clubs from across South Africa. The event package has been well structured to cater for everybody’s desires, ensuring that this will be a weekend to remember in the motorbike sector.”

Forming an extension of the #SCBF2017 Saturday programme, the Loxion Motorshow will kick off with a charity drive starting at the Sasol Garage at 8am. All proceeds will be contributed towards food for the children of Gamalakhe Children’s Home.

The event will then see an array of experienced bikers from all over South Africa, networking and showcasing their riding skills at the Loxion Motorshow Stunt Free Style Show taking place at the Margate Fishing Pier from 12pm to 2pm. Bikers can also sign up for the Concurs show and shine event at the same venue from 2pm to 4pm.

The party will get started at the Loxion Motorshow Music Festival and After-Party starting at 5pm at the UGU Sports and Leisure Centre. Here, the country’s best hip hop, house and kwaito artists will keep crowds entertained until the early hours. Don’t miss out on this incredible line-up, among them, DJ Merlon, DJ Bongz, Oskido, DJ Oros MC, Professor, DJ Mngani, Maraza HIp Hop, Stiff New Kalawa, Character, DJ Mdix and DJ 101.

The 2017 #SCBF runs from 27 to 30 April with all event action taking place in the secure venue site. Alongside the Loxion Motorshow will be four days of unmissable entertainment and with eight festival-themed bars, eight corporate dealership deck, 22 on site restaurants, pubs and clubs as well as 35 of South Africa’s top bands on offer. The Village Margate Trading Square will be selling quality biking products with buskers, street artists, Samba dancers, fire eating and craft beer villages situated within the Mardi Gras Village.