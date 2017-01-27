UPDATE: Shallcross woman’s decomposing body found in car

Suspect Shaun Pillay arrested for the murder of Vijayalakshmi Moodley

After a two-week chase by Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Rama Moodley, the suspect linked to Vijayalakshmi Moodley’s murder was apprehended in Shallcross on Friday, 20 January 2017.

The suspect was identified as Shaun Pillay (38). He appeared in Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Monday, 23 January 2017 and was charged for murder.

The suspect’s case has been remanded to 31 January 2017 for the suspect’s bail application.

The suspect is currently in Police Custody.

