Vehicle crashes into Newlands house

A female driver (45), drove a vehicle straight through a boundary wall and then smashed through the spare bedroom roof of a house in Riverdene Drive, Newlands West on Friday, 23 June at 7.43am.

Three children were reportedly in the house at the time of the crash, however they were in the main bedroom adjacent to the spare room.

The collapsed roof of the spare room that the vehicle crashed into.

According to Chris Botha, media liaison officer of Netcare 911, reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle failed to stop at a nearby T-junction which led to the crash.

“Paramedics and the Netcare 911 rescue officer arrived at the scene and found that the crumpled remains of the car had come to rest in a spare room of the house with the driver still trapped in the wreckage,” said Botha.

Botha added that the Netcare 911 officer used the Jaws of Life to remove the roof of the vehicle so that the lady could be freed from the twisted metal.

“Paramedics had to clamber over rubble with their equipment to get to the patient before she could be stabilised. After the patient was extricated from the vehicle, they transported her to a nearby hospital for the care that she required. Nobody else was injured in this accident,” said Botha.