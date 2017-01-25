Water restrictions back after brief reprieve

Large parts of eThekwini Municipality will again endure water cut-offs, after a brief reprieve over the festive season. Shut offs are expected from 7pm to 6am as residents continue not to observe the 15 percent use as mandated by the national government, and was reinstated on 16 January.

eThekwini Municipality said restrictions that had been lifted over the festive season because of the influx of tourists, had now been reintroduced as the level of Albert Falls Dam, near Pietermaritzburg, had dropped to 26.1 percent. Midmar Dam, near Howick, is around 58 percent full.

Several reservoirs in the region had run dry and if residents did not heed warnings to use water sparingly, bigger cuts would be enforced. Umgeni Water also laid bare the dire situation facing the province, with poor rains failing to fill up dams. It held a media briefing this week to spread the message that the effect of the drought was severe, and stricter measures to conserve water were needed, along with infrastructure development.

Spokesperson Tozi Mthethwa said that the municipality took strict measures earlier this week and reintroduced water cuts. “The municipality warns people to refrain from using sprinklers, hosepipes, filling their swimming pools, washing vehicles, etc, during this dire drought situation.

“The city will deal with illegal connections, high consumption and illegal car washes. Penalties will be imposed on those who do not adhere to the restriction rules imposed.”

Westville, Pinetown CBD, New Germany industrial park, Ashley, Sarnia, Paradise Valley, KwaNdengezi, Stockville, Mariannridge, Nagina, Klaarwater, Mariannridge Industrial Park, Savannah Park, Clermont, KwaDabeka and Westmead are some of the affected areas.

“This is a step-pumping system and this means the first line reservoir has to reach a certain level of water before pumps can start pumping to the next one”, added Mthethwa.