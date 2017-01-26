Westville fights back

The Westville community fights back. After the area was hit by a scourge of unprecedented crime in the last week, the community took to a public meeting to renew its efforts to stop criminals in their tracks.

The meeting was called by the eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, who is herself a resident of Westvillle. The meeting was attended by almost 1200 people in a packed Truro Hall, with only standing place left for late comers, many standing outside as its notice spread like wild fire on various community WhatsApp groups.

The deputy mayor committed to the installation of a satellite police station along with 24-hour mobile CCTV surveillance. The Metro Police will also increase visibility between 3am and 6am.

Westville SAPS, too, have doubled its efforts in combating crime. However, the biggest challenge they face is that sometimes criminals use high-powered vehicles in crimes that they commit, making it difficult for police vans to keep up.

Last week a mounted unit made it presence felt with increased patrols.

However, the meeting was not an immediate solution to stopping crime. Hardly had it finished and within less than two hours two other burglaries were reported in the Westville area, that is divided into north and central.

Each area has its dedicated neighbourhood watches working in unison with each other and in partnership with stakeholders, including the police.

In a recent incident Westville patrollers came under fire by a AK47-wielding criminal while an ADT armed reaction officer was shot in the head and killed while responding to a call out at 3am. It appeared that he was ambushed by two gun-toting criminals.

Westville Crime Clean-up, project manager, Annie Mahomed said: “This is a process and won’t be resolved overnight, however as a community we have decided we will unite and move forward and be heard. I firmly believe that we can do this with the support of local and provincial government.

“The infrastructure is moving very fast towards the initiative and all we ask is for people to be a bit patient. The objective has been positive, with the help of the community in conjuction with SAPS,NHW and various stakeholders the outcome of this will surely be successful,” said Mahomed.

Yet, criticism was not very far off. Westville CPF chairperson Mike Meyers accused police of shoddy detective work and a lack of arrests. He also claims high-calibre firearms have been “removed within Westville SAPS”.

“The need for crime intelligence assistance as well to sort out the clustered command and the need for more staff is important,” said Meyers.

Asad Patel of Rhodes NHW said that a task team has been formed to move forward. “We are happy as this enables escalation to higher levels of government for support against crime.

“I encourage the use of the NHW in Westville and call for more recruits. There is a lack of manpower and we need funding of bullet proof vests for patrollers, however we have had fantastic success in our areas and this is all through the neighborhood watch,” said Patel.