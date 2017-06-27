Whatsapp support extended for Blackberry, Nokia & Windows Phones

WhatsApp users will be happy to know that they have extended its end-of-support deadlines for certain BlackBerry and Nokia devices.

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 devices will continue to receive WhatsApp updates until the end of 2017.

Nokia S40 devices will be supported until the end of 2018.

Windows Phone devices older than and including Windows Phone 8 will not be supported beyond the end of 2017.

WhatsApp announced last year that it intended to stop supporting older platforms by the end of 2016.

It ended up extending support for BlackBerry and Nokia devices until June 2017. Windows Phone 7, Android versions older than 2.3.3, and iOS 6 have not been supported since 2016.

WhatsApp recently updated the FAQ on its website with the following end-of-support dates:

Nokia Symbian S60 – 30 June 2017

Nokia S40 – 31 December 2018

BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 – 31 December 2017

Windows Phone 8.0 and older – 31 December 2017

Android versions 2.3.7 and older – 1 February 2020