Wheels and Gears – Down memory lane… cars from 1974

Would you remember these classics… Can you even think of buying a car for slightly over R2000? The Mercedes Benz 280E remained among the most expensive cars at R8000. And would you believe that the price of petrol a litre of 98 octane  in 1974 was 11 cents on the coast. What about these prices:

NGK spark plug 49 cents; set of alloy rims R170; Weber carburettor R45; reconditioned motor for VW Beetle R250; fuel pump for Ford V6 R15; battery charger R14; set of rings for 4-cylinder Ford R15.60; head gasket for 4-cylinder Ford R4.50; locking petrol cap for VW R1.28.

(Prices quoted from Technicar Magazine, February 1974.)

 

