Wild West theme for festival

This year’s fifth annual Wild West themed Land Rover Durban Horse and Wine Festival will once again offer families an opportunity for a fun and exciting day out. The premium county fair, taking place at the showgrounds of the magnificent Durban Shongweni Club on Saturday 22 July, features many action-packed and entertaining events.

Event organisers Tam Ward and Nicci Reilly said: “We have been hard at work ensuring that we have something to cater for all ages, and are extremely excited about what this year’s Land Rover Durban Horse and Wine Festival has to offer. The excellent facilities at the Durban Shongweni Club make it an ideal location for an event such as this, and cannot wait to see it all come together on the day.”

For the wild at heart, one of the highlights of the festival is sure to be the Land Rover Durban Terrapod Experience. Participants will get to experience the full extent of a Land Rover’s capabilities, thanks to the premium SUV’s the state of the art articulation, Traction Control and Terrain Response. The All New Discovery will be revealed to the Durban public on the day and will be available on the Terrapod.

Land Rover Durban will also be giving away 150 free blankets and 200 cowboy hats to the first 350 visitors.

The tent pegging and polo cross events will feature some of the regions finest equestrian talent, who will no doubt look to take full advantage of the club’s amazing showgrounds. Other activities include fancy dress for all ages, a Funda Nenja Township Dog Training Initiative, the Singing Cowboy, a SAPS Hijacking and Prevention Dog Unit Display, line dancing and a Barn Dance with a Country DJ.

For the young (or the young at heart), a Wild West themed Swat Laser Tag course will be a popular choice, as will the mechanical bull rides.

Funda Nenja will host a display at the show to raise the profile of the organisation and awareness of their cause. Founded in July 2009, it aims to provide uplifting psycho-social services for children by developing greater respect and compassion for all living things through the promotion of the bond between children and dogs, using the discipline of dog training.

