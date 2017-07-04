Winter boots for the sassy South African woman

Now the grim winter weather is finally approaching, we want to keep out the chill – and what better way to do it than with a pair of our warm-lined boots.

Designed for the sassy South African woman, Bronx Woman is the perfect mix of high fashion and affordability. Inspired by the catwalks of Europe and streets of New York City, each Bronx Woman collection is characterised by signature styling and a distinctive flair. Bronx Woman has something for every occasion: be it a girl’s night out, a hard day’s work or even a trip to the beach. Urban-inspired sneakers, petite pumps, boots, or glam stilettos – whatever your look, Bronx Woman has the style for you.

Four pairs of Bronx Woman boots this winter feature a beautiful warm lining to keep you feet warm this winter:

• Reina: comes in a rich tan colour, or simple black and features a beautifully-soft sheep-skin like lining to keep you warm while you run errands or do the school run.

REINA TAN and BLACK

Nati

NATI BROWN

• Rowan is the perfect boot for weekend walks, and can be dressed up or down. In a beautiful brown or a super-smart black, you can take this boot from the office to after-work drinks.

ROWAN BLACK

Gift comes in black and brown, and also has a comfortable, cozy lining to keep your feet warm during our crisp winter.