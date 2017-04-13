|
Winter T20 League 2017
With the official domestic cricket season having come to an end, and international games migrating, die-hard local fans still have lots of cricket to thrill them in the Winter T20 League. Already in the middle of the six-week tournament, teams have been proving their mettle as they pit skills against each other. The winter league might not be given the “professional” status that it deserves in the wider cricketing field, but thrills remain aplenty. If results like teams winning by 60, 14 and 13 runs, and by 9, 8 and 6 wickets respectively are anything to go by then this is the tournament to watch. Matches are played at various fields around KZN.
Toti Field (Hutchison Park), Amanzimtoti Sports Facility
Lahee Park, 25 Anderson Road Pinetown
Lutherfield, Kloof Country Club, Kloof
Asherville Sports Field, Tarndale Avenue, Off Rd Naidu Drive
Kingsmead Oval Ground
Follow weekly results and logs online at www.tabloidmedia.co.za
1st Weekend Fixtures 01 – 02nd April 2017
2st Weekend Fixtures 01 – 02nd April 2017
3rd Weekend Dated 15-16-17th April 2017
Date
Game
Ground
Name Of Team
15.04.2017
|25
|Oval
|Pk Stars vs Team Smart
|26
|Lahee
|Tiger Cc vs Premier Malls Tiles
|27
|Toti-1
|Assassins vs Security Hyper Bandits
|28
|Toti-2
|Gauche Air Titans vs Jaguar’s
|02.04.2017
Sunday
Morning
|29
|Oval
|U-rite Soldiers vs Gujrat Lions
|30
|Lahee
|Golden Delight Eagles vs Aml Hotshots
|31
|Toti-1
|Team Playas vs Team Smart
|32
|Toti-2
|Harris Cricket Club vs Guache Air Titans
02.04.2017
|33
|Oval
|Pmb Spartans vs Tokyo Cc
|34
|Lahee
|Tiger Cc vs Super 6’S
|35
|Toti-1
|Pk Stars vs Kzn Under 19
|36
|Toti-2
|Scorchers vs Capital Air Warriors
|37
|Oval
|Security Hyper Bandits vs Scorchers
|38
|Lahee
|Jaguar’s vs Premier Malls Tiles
|39
|Toti-1
|Gujrat Lions vs Team Playas
|40
|Toti-2
|Super 6’S vs Assassins
|41
|Oval
|Tokyo Cc vs Aml Hotshots
|42
|Lahee
|Kzn Under 19 vs U-rite Soldiers
|43
|Toti-1
|Golden Delight Eagles vs Pmb Spartans
|44
|Toti-2
|Capital Air Warriors vs Harris Cricket Club