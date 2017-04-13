



Winter T20 League 2017

With the official domestic cricket season having come to an end, and international games migrating, die-hard local fans still have lots of cricket to thrill them in the Winter T20 League. Already in the middle of the six-week tournament, teams have been proving their mettle as they pit skills against each other. The winter league might not be given the “professional” status that it deserves in the wider cricketing field, but thrills remain aplenty. If results like teams winning by 60, 14 and 13 runs, and by 9, 8 and 6 wickets respectively are anything to go by then this is the tournament to watch. Matches are played at various fields around KZN.

Toti Field (Hutchison Park), Amanzimtoti Sports Facility

Lahee Park, 25 Anderson Road Pinetown

Lutherfield, Kloof Country Club, Kloof

Asherville Sports Field, Tarndale Avenue, Off Rd Naidu Drive

Kingsmead Oval Ground

Follow weekly results and logs online at www.tabloidmedia.co.za

1st Weekend Fixtures 01 – 02nd April 2017

2st Weekend Fixtures 01 – 02nd April 2017

3rd Weekend Dated 15-16-17th April 2017 Date Game Ground Name Of Team 15.04.2017

Saturday

Afternoon 25 Oval Pk Stars vs Team Smart 26 Lahee Tiger Cc vs Premier Malls Tiles 27 Toti-1 Assassins vs Security Hyper Bandits 28 Toti-2 Gauche Air Titans vs Jaguar’s 02.04.2017

Sunday

Morning 29 Oval U-rite Soldiers vs Gujrat Lions 30 Lahee Golden Delight Eagles vs Aml Hotshots 31 Toti-1 Team Playas vs Team Smart 32 Toti-2 Harris Cricket Club vs Guache Air Titans 02.04.2017

Sunday

Afternoon 33 Oval Pmb Spartans vs Tokyo Cc 34 Lahee Tiger Cc vs Super 6’S 35 Toti-1 Pk Stars vs Kzn Under 19 36 Toti-2 Scorchers vs Capital Air Warriors 17.04.2017

Monday

Morning 17.04.2017 Monday

Afternoon 37 Oval Security Hyper Bandits vs Scorchers 38 Lahee Jaguar’s vs Premier Malls Tiles 39 Toti-1 Gujrat Lions vs Team Playas 40 Toti-2 Super 6’S vs Assassins 41 Oval Tokyo Cc vs Aml Hotshots 42 Lahee Kzn Under 19 vs U-rite Soldiers 43 Toti-1 Golden Delight Eagles vs Pmb Spartans 44 Toti-2 Capital Air Warriors vs Harris Cricket Club



