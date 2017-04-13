Winter T20 League 2017

HomeSportWinter T20 League 2017

With the official domestic cricket season having come to an end, and international games migrating, die-hard local fans still have lots of cricket to thrill them in the Winter T20 League. Already in the middle of the six-week tournament, teams have been proving their mettle as they pit skills against each other. The winter league might not be given the “professional” status that it deserves in the wider cricketing field, but thrills remain aplenty. If results like teams winning by 60, 14 and 13 runs, and by 9, 8 and 6 wickets respectively are anything to go by then this is the tournament to watch. Matches are played at various fields around KZN.

Toti Field (Hutchison Park), Amanzimtoti Sports Facility 
Lahee Park, 25 Anderson Road Pinetown
Lutherfield, Kloof Country Club, Kloof
Asherville Sports Field, Tarndale Avenue, Off Rd Naidu Drive
Kingsmead Oval Ground
1st Weekend Fixtures 01 – 02nd April 2017

 

2st Weekend Fixtures 01 – 02nd April 2017

 

3rd Weekend Dated 15-16-17th April 2017

Date

Game

Ground

Name Of Team

  

15.04.2017
Saturday
Afternoon

25 Oval Pk Stars vs Team Smart  
26 Lahee Tiger Cc vs Premier Malls Tiles  
27 Toti-1 Assassins vs Security Hyper Bandits
28 Toti-2 Gauche Air Titans vs Jaguar’s  
 
02.04.2017
Sunday
Morning 		29 Oval U-rite Soldiers vs Gujrat Lions  
30 Lahee Golden Delight Eagles vs Aml Hotshots  
31 Toti-1 Team Playas vs Team Smart
32 Toti-2 Harris Cricket Club vs Guache Air Titans  
 

02.04.2017
Sunday
Afternoon

 33 Oval Pmb Spartans vs Tokyo Cc  
34 Lahee Tiger Cc vs Super 6’S  
35 Toti-1 Pk Stars vs Kzn Under 19
36 Toti-2 Scorchers vs Capital Air Warriors  
 
17.04.2017
Monday
Morning
 
17.04.2017 Monday
Afternoon

 

    
37 Oval Security Hyper Bandits vs Scorchers  
38 Lahee Jaguar’s vs Premier Malls Tiles  
39 Toti-1 Gujrat Lions vs Team Playas  
40 Toti-2 Super 6’S vs Assassins  
   
41 Oval Tokyo Cc vs Aml Hotshots  
42 Lahee Kzn Under 19 vs U-rite Soldiers  
43 Toti-1 Golden Delight Eagles vs Pmb Spartans  
44 Toti-2 Capital Air Warriors vs Harris Cricket Club  
       

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


