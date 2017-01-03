Woman hacked for saying ‘no’ to sex

It was a painful Christmas weekend for a 20-year-old woman who was severely injured after being hacked with a cane knife in the Verulam CBD on Saturday morning.

At about 6.38am, members of security and medical unit, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), were dispatched to a room near the Verulam train station on Todd Street after receiving several calls from the public requesting assistance for the injured woman.

Upon arrival paramedics found the victim bleeding profusely from an injury to her left hand.

RUSA boss, Prem Balram, said, “It was established that the victim was at a club in the Verulam CBD on Friday night where she met a man. They both allegedly spent several hours consuming alcohol when they decided to return to her room. It is believed that the man began making sexual advances towards the woman. When she allegedly refused to sleep with him, he left, but later returned with a cane knife with which he attacked her. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.”

The victim provided reaction officers with a clothing description of the suspect. “Whilst on patrol in the Verulam CBD, RUSA members noticed a suspect matching the description given to them by the victim. He was carrying a plastic packet which he attempted to discard when he noticed RUSA officers approaching.

The suspect attempted to flee but was tackled and arrested. Officers retrieved the packet and the cane knife which was used in the attack. The victim was stabilised at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital,” Balram added.

SAPS was unavailable for comment at the time of going to press.