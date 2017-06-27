Women (30) found dead in N2 bush

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a bush alongside the N2 freeway on Friday morning.

Rescue Care paramedics and Metro Police were called to the crime scene just after Spaghetti Junction where the woman was found with a single gunshot wound to her upper body.

Metro cops and paramedics at the scene of the crime

“Paramedics assessed her and unfortunately, she had already passed away. She was declared deceased on scene. At this stage the exact events leading up to the shooting are unknown however SAPS were at the scene and will be investigating further,” said Rescue Care’s Ceron Lennox.

SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said, “We can confirm that a case of murder is being investigated after a 30-year-old woman was found dead on the side of the highway this morning The motive for the killing is unknown.”