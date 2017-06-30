Women movie makers lead at this year’s DIFF

The Centre for Creative Arts (UKZN) and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) have partnered to deliver a broader and finer 38th Durban International Film Festival (DIFF). This partnership is set to unlock many opportunities for South African filmmakers and address some of the key issues faced by the country’s film industry, say organisers.

A first for the DIFF and IDC partnership, a pre-event launch is scheduled for 4 July in Johannesburg. “We look forward to partnering with the Industrial Development Corporation and adding depth to what we have to offer in this year’s festival,” says the Centre’s David wa Maahlamela.

“The Centre for Creative Arts, which hosts DIFF, Time of the Writer, Poetry Africa and Jomba, four international festivals that offer platforms for film, literature, poetry and dance respectively, is honoured to be In Johannesburg, where we celebrate with the various stakeholders that ensure these festivals thrive and offer access for our local art’s practitioners to interact and connect with the global community.”

Having funded projects such as the world class Cape Town Film Studios, the IDC, through its Media and Motion Pictures business unit, is committed to growing the local film industry by helping local filmmakers turn their creative visions into reality.

The Cape Town Film Studio is the first custom-built Hollywood-style film studio complex of its kind in Africa and offers state-of-the-art support services. “We offer funding for the production of motion pictures, including feature films, animation and television series,” says Manoj Seonath, IDC’s Media and Motion Pictures business unit acting head.

“We also help boost audience development, support local television broadcasting and fund post-production facilities. Partnering with the Durban International Film Festival is a great opportunity for us to interact with the film industry and forge ways of further investing in our local film industry. We have really talented film makers in our country and we need to unearth more of the Zambezia’s and Tsotsi’s which we have previously funded.”

The festival runs from the 12 to 23 July. The programme this year will include screenings across the city and surrounding townships, the Talents programme which is in its tenth year, training workshops, and opening and closing films for the fest.

“Serpent”, a South African film by Amanda Evans, is scheduled as the opening feature film for this year. The film is by a female writer and director which coincides with the women-led film focus this year. This film is enthralling, it is such a well-crafted and brilliantly executed work of art. We are very proud to Open DIFF @ 38 with it. It is one which requires the audiences to come and experience it for themselves, I expect they will not be disappointed,” says Ms Chipo Zhou, Festival Curator.

The closing film will be another South African production, “Asinamali”, where Comrade Washington comes home and is adapted from Dr Mbongeni Ngema’s Broadway production of the same title. Dr Mbongeni Ngema is originally from Kwazulu-Natal and it is such a fitting platform to close the festival and celebrate with our local audiences.

Both films are in the official competition, an attestation of how good their work is on an international scale. Tribute will be paid to three film and music industry stalwarts this year including the late and great Joe Mafela and Junaid Ahmed, and a living legend, Abdullah Ibrahim.

Ahmed was a leading South African producer, mentor and pioneer who lost his life following a short illness at the age of 57. Mafela was a veteran South African television and film actor, writer and director; he was involved in a fatal car accident earlier this year. Retrospective screenings of the late legends’ respective films will be played at the festival to pay homage to their immeasurable contribution to the industry.