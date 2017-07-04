You can choose your friends but not your family.



A new hilarious local sitcom will hit the small screen on SABC 3 starting this Friday (7 July) at 7.30pm.

“It’s OK! We’re Family” stars popular South African comedians David Kau and Mark Banks along with entertainer Natasha Thahane.

Kau is YouTube blogger in the series who is making the biggest movie South Africa has ever seen. However, he lives with his dysfunctional father Basil Kauwitz, played by Banks and his “would be” digital entrepreneurial sister Leshae K (Thahane).

Kau works from home – from the lounge actually. His online fame now prompts him for the big screen. He has his business meetings at home with people who will help him get his movie off the ground: from celebrities to politicians. He wants to know how they made it big. Life would be so much simpler if only his family would let him work in peace whenever a celeb popped by.

Kau interviews South African personalities in a bid to get their buy-in for his big project. But will Riaad Moosa, Chris Forrest, Jessica Nkosi, Lorcia Cooper, Joey Rasdien and others be able to help him make the biggest South African movie yet? Or will Leshae K get her cocktail range “jugs juice” and her sneaker range Leshae K launched before she departs abroad to meet her digital boyfriend?

And will Basil still be the chairperson of Blended International (The SA Chapter)? Will Fail (Folks Against The Interruption Of Life) win the national award for protest action in South Africa? All this and more will be revealed in “It’s OK! We’re Family”.

The show is a co-production between Free Woman Films and Endemol Shine Africa, directed by Tshepo Matlanyane and Series Produced by Kamscilla Naidoo.