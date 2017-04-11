ZumaMustFall South Africans unite in calls for Zuma to go

By Khanyisile Mbambo

Thousands of South Africans came out in numbers to march against President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle on Friday, 7 April.

The march proceeded along the beachfront promenade and ended at the amphitheater where various leaders addressed the protesters. Speakers urged members of parliament to support the motion of no confidence in President Zuma which is scheduled to take place on 18 April.

Thousands of concerned citizens seen at the amphitheatre in Durban

The march for change, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) saw concerned members of the public, various political party representatives, civil and faith-based organisations, take to the streets of Durban asking for Zuma to step down as the president of SA.

Speaking to the thousands of protesters, leader of the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango said, “As we gather here today, I’m sure we are fighting the same battle. A lot has been said, building up to this important day, some say it’s an anti Zuma campaign and some say it’s a regime shame on the agenda, but I want to say that I’m not part of the two. Never before has Madiba’s words at Cosatu conference in 1993 been so relevant than today, when he said, “If ANC does to you what the apartheid government did to you then you must do to the ANC what you did to the apartheid government.”

“Some people are willing to die for Zuma after so much struggle to liberate this country. They were willing to die for this country during apartheid but today, they are willing to die for one individual. How do we allow one man to drive our economy to junk status, how do we allow one man to undermine our very Constitution, how do we allow one man to sell our future to the highest bidder and how do we allow one man to have so much power over 55 million South Africans – Zuma must go. To the ANC, you can defend your Zuma but allow us to defend our country, you can defend one man but we will defend the future of our nation which includes your children,” added Mncwango.

Speaking on behalf of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Wayne String said, “Political leaders must realize that they are servants of the people and they aught to be servant leaders. The purpose of leaders is to help the people. Zuma has brought harm into this nation. The current rating downgrades is the direct result of the irrational axing of Finance Minister, Mr Pravin Gordhan and his deputy by President Zuma. The rating agencies warned you that political instability is a downgrade and that is exactly what we’ve seen. President

Zuma must be held accountable and it is for this reason that the African Christian Democratic Party will be supporting with other political parties a motion of no confidence in President Zuma.”

Addressing the protesters, concerned citizen, Jason Barber said,”Do not be afraid of those who sit in high towers and tell you what to do, you are 55 million people, we will not be stopped by the ANC, we will not be stopped by the ANC cocas in parliament. The motion of no confidence must go through, phone every single MP and tell them if they do not remove that man, we will remove them. If Zuma does not go, we will call for fresh elections, we will riot, we will make ourselves heard, until South Africa is ours again.”